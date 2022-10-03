Former WWE star Paige has revealed how her uncle died in her brother's arms during a charity boxing match.

The wrestler, whose real name is Saraya Bevis, said Jules Bevis had been taking part in an event in aid of a four-year-old girl with cancer when he collapsed in the ring.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the death of Mr Bevis, who was in his 50s, at the event at Diamond Road in Norwich on Sunday.

Saraya, whose family were the subject of the film Fighting With My Family, posted on her Twitter feed: "Keep thinking about my uncle. What a wonderful human he was.

"Up until the end he had a heart of gold. He was doing a charity boxing match at my dad's wrestling PC [performance centre] raising money for a little girl for her cancer treatments.

"In the ring he collapsed and passed in my brother Roy’s arms."

Jules Bevis, left, with his nephew Roy Bevis Knight. Credit: Instagram / Roy Bevis Knight

The death is being treated as unexplained after emergency services were called to the World Association of Wrestling building at 3.47pm where the "Fighting for Kayla" event was taking place.

But Ricky Knight, Saraya's father and Mr Bevis' brother, has insisted it was not caused directly by the fight.

In a video shared on Facebook, the World Association of Wrestling owner said: "It was not boxing that killed my brother last night, believe me.

"The whole show was about sparring sessions between ex-boxers to raise money for a little girl... There were no big punches, especially in my brother's match.

"Unfortunately it was my brother's time. He collapsed in the bout and as far as I was concerned he was gone when he hit the floor."

Mr Knight said Mr Bevis' cause of death was not yet know. He thanked members of the audience who tried to resuscitate his brother and said "seeing my brother lay there in the ring... will stay with me forever".

Former WWE star Saraya, who now uses her real name after a move to All Elite Wrestling, said she was not at the charity match and "can't imagine how it felt seeing that and being there".

Her brother, Roy Bevis Knight, posted on Instagram that his uncle had "died trying to save a little girl".

"Can't get my head around my uncle. Turns up cuddling people, smiling, full of life, doing a massive thing for charity. Then ends up not coming home to his partner, kids, grandkids.

"You'll always be my hero, from eight years old you used to pick me up every week to go boxing, you showed me so much love growing up. Local legend with over 100 fights.

"So shocked. I'll miss you so much Jules."

Officers cordoned off the area at the Vulcan Road Industrial Estate while they investigated his death.

The event was being held in aid of a four-year-old Kayla Buttle from Norwich who has neuroblastoma cancer.

Her family are trying to raise £221,000 to send her to America for "potentially life saving" treatment.

On Sunday morning, ahead of the event, Mr Bevis posted about the show on Facebook with a picture of Kayla saying "it's all about this little girl".

In a Facebook post advertising the match, which was due to be attended by former heavyweight boxing champion Sam Sexton, organisers said the event was "bringing back some of Norfolk's favourite fighters from yesteryear to put on a boxing show for Kayla".

Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened but has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

