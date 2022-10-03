A landlord raped a woman who responded to an online advert for a spare room after arranging to meet her for a coffee.

Ion Cojan was advertising a room to rent in his home in Northamptonshire.

When a woman responded to the ad, he agreed to meet her in Northampton town centre in February 2019.

After meeting, instead of driving to a cafe, Cojan drove to Delapre Park and parked near the lake at Ransome Road.

He then raped her in the back of the vehicle before driving back to the town centre.

His victim reported what had happened to Northamptonshire Police and an investigation was launched.

Police were able to identify Cojan by reviewing the room advert, speaking to witnesses, and checking CCTV and automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Following a trial at Northampton Crown Court, the 37-year-old, previously of Northampton, was found guilty of rape. He will be sentenced on 25 October.

Det Con David Burrage, of Northamptonshire Police, praised the victim's "incredible bravery".

"We never underestimate how much courage it takes to report a sexual offence to the police," he said.

In a message to other survivors of sexual abuse, a police spokesman said: "We will believe you, we will support you, and we will do all we can to make sure those responsible pay for their crimes."

