A police officer has been sacked after a misconduct panel ruled he had sexually assaulted two women.

PC Mitchell Sharp was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour on following a four-day public misconduct hearing which concluded on Friday.

The Bedfordshire Police officer had previously been cleared of sexual assault at trial at Cambridge Crown Court but was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to the incident, and a further sexual assault on a woman.

The standard of proof for conduct is measured on the balance of probability, rather than having to be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The panel was told PC Sharp had assaulted one woman after he attended a barbecue with friends while off duty. A police colleague at the party saw him kissing and touching a woman over her clothes while she appeared to be incapacitated through drink, said Bedfordshire Police.

After the incident came to light, a further victim came forward to report PC Sharp had sexually assaulted her in 2019 and had then subjected her to further advances despite her repeatedly saying no.

He was dismissed immediately after the panel found he had breached the standards of professional behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct, and that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said: “Mitchell Sharp’s conduct throughout these incidents was totally unacceptable, particularly the predatory attempts of sexual contact with two women who were not consenting.

“Our recently launched Male Violence Against Women and Girls strategy is committed to stamping out such behaviour both within our force and in society, but it must start from within, and this movement must come from men ourselves.

“Our force is working hard to combat sexual misconduct and is committed to the relentless pursuit of all perpetrators of sexual offences.”

Sharp had been immediately removed from frontline policing following the allegation and was subsequently suspended.

