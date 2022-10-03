Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a third man was found in the street with a stab wound.

Police initially thought the victim had been involved in a car crash when they were called to Prebend Street in Bedford in the early hours of Saturday.

They then found he had a stab wound and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men - one in his 50s and one in his 30s - were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Det Con Jessica Benham, of Bedfordshire Police, said officers were trying to figure out how the victim was injured and were particularly keen for more information about two vehicles - a grey Ford S-Max and a white Mercedes Vito.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know