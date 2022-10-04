Councillors have been blasted after refusing to discuss a motion to help fund free school meals - just minutes before voting in favour of an increase in their own allowances.

At a meeting of Central Bedfordshire Council, independent councillors had tabled two items aimed at recognising the struggles faced by their communities amid rapidly rising costs.

One member is now urging his fellow councillors to "take a leaf out of the Conservative government's book" and re-think its decisions.

At their last meeting, Gareth Mackey asked his fellow politicians to support a motion to look at ways "to ease the burden on schools providing free school meals" as he told councillors the surging price of energy and food had made it a challenge to provide nutritious, filling meals for vulnerable pupils.

"I asked one of my local schools what they spend on free school meals and the shocking fact is once you take out the cost of energy, the cost of staffing, I was told that the price per child, per meal, per day is 82p," he told the meeting. "Who on earth can go out and buy anything nutritious for 82p?"

Councillors were told by the chairman they did not have the authority to make a decision about funding for school meals - but were offered the chance to debate the issue.

In a vote, members chose not to discuss Mr Mackey's suggestions, instead referring it straight to the council's executive.

Leader of the council Richard Wenham said: "The motion put forward at the full council meeting has budget implications, and as a standard process it has to be referred to executive - as does any financial change to the budget.

"If the proposal is supported by the executive, it will then be referred to full council."

That would mean a further debate in December but, speaking to ITV News Anglia, independent councillor Mr Mackey said that would be too late for many.

"The issue is now," he said. "People are going hungry now. People can't pay their bills now. And quite frankly it's unacceptable that Central Bedfordshire Council are so heartless that they think this is a political issue when it's an issue about people who are struggling every single day."

Following Mr Mackey's motion, the Bedfordshire authority was next asked to consider rejecting a planned increase in councillors' expenses.

John Baker, an independent, told the full council meeting it had the potential to save £50,000 which "we could then reinvest in helping people less fortunate than ourselves".

He added: "Let's come together, let's do the right thing."

But others were keen to point out that costs were rising for everyone and an increase in allowances was aimed at helping unpaid councillors carry out their duties without leaving them out of pocket.

Conservative councillor Steven Dixon said: "It doesn't matter whether you live in a cottage or a manor house, we are all affected by cost of living increases.

"It's somewhat crass to suggest we're not because we all are - it doesn't matter what your circumstances are."

A vote went against Mr Baker's motion with councillors deciding to accept the increase which will be linked to inflation.

The independent council said he was now urging the executive committee to reconsider both decisions at its meeting next week.

"That's an ideal opportunity for the council's Conservative administration to reflect upon what happened at the last council meeting and announce proposals to increase spending on school meals and to freeze allowances - and take a leaf out of the Conservative government's book and their u-turn on 45p tax cuts," he said.

