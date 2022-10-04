The father of an athlete who helped his injured son limp over the finish line in one of the most memorable moments in Olympic history has died at the age of 81.

Jim Redmond made headlines in 1992 when 400m runner Derek Redmond tore a hamstring during the semi-final.

The father ran from his seat in the crowd to hold his son and help him across the line to ensure he finished the race.

The footage was shown across the world and has continued to be viewed millions of times on social media.

Paying tribute to Mr Redmond, the British Olympic Association said his was an Olympic moment that will "never be forgotten".

The International Olympic Committee said on its Twitter feed: "Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim.

"Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history."

Derek Redmond, from Bletchley near Milton Keynes, had hopes of a medal after qualifying fastest in his heat at the 1992 Olympics.

But his dream was shattered when his hamstring tore, leaving him in excruciating pain.

His father ran from the crowd - waving away stewards who tried to prevent him going on to the track - as he helped his tearful son finish the race.

Jim Redmond rushes to his son's side at the Barcelona Olympics after he tore a hamstring during the 400m semi-final. Credit: Press Association

Jim Redmond went on to carry the Olympic torch in 2012 during its tour around the UK.

Speaking to the BBC in 2012, Derek Redmond recalled how his father had at first tried to talk him out of finishing the race in Barcelona.

"He was telling me that I had nothing to prove and that I didn't need to do this, but I told him I was going to finish," he said. "Then he said that we would do it together.

"So we did, and I limped over the line in tears."

