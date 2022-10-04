A mother-of-two who went into septic shock at Christmas has now had all four of her limbs amputated.

Sadie Kemp collapsed on Boxing Day last year and spent two weeks on life support - part of 103 nights in hospital - after initially thinking she simply had back pain.

The 35-year-old, from Peterborough, returned home in April and had already lost all 10 of her fingers when she was told her left leg would also need to be amputated.

Despite hopes of saving her right leg, she was later told that was also necrotic from the sepsis - meaning the tissued had died due to lack of blood supply - and she has now had both removed below the knee.

The mother-of-two said on the day of the operation, she "felt like my whole world had been turned upside down".

Ten days later she was able to return home to son Kenzie, 17, and Hendrix, two.

Sadie Kemp has been spending time with her two sons since being allowed out of hospital. Credit: Sadie Kemp/BPM Media

"I was a bit nervous about my children's reactions to how my legs looked but they were absolutely fine - it was like nothing had happened," she said. "It was really good to be home."

Ms Kemp's sepsis stemmed from a kidney stone which led to septic shock after the skin on her arms and legs started to die.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when your immune system responds to an infection and starts to damage your body’s tissue and organs.

Since returning home, Ms Kemp - who has been documenting her experience on TikTok - has been using a wheelchair and was due to get two prosthetic legs this week.

"I’m excited, I’m excited to get legs again, wear what I want again and to be able to do things for myself. I’m really looking forward to it," she said.

"I kind of still don't believe that it's happened to me. I don't know if that's me not accepting it and just getting on, or if it’s going to hit me a year or a few months down the line that it's actually happened to me.

"But I think I’m getting on with it and I think the only reason I am is because I'm a mum and I have two kids, so it's my main reason why I'm getting on with it."

After adjusting to life with her prosthetic legs, Ms Kemp also hopes to get two prosthetic hands - costing £35,000 each.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the limbs has already gathered nearly £50,000.

