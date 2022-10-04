A 17-year-boy has been charged with attempted murder after a girl was left for dead in the street for five hours after being stabbed.

Police said the teenager victim was left with life-changing injuries following the attack in Benhall, near Saxmundham in Suffolk.

The girl is thought to have been stabbed around 2am on Sunday but was not found until a dog walker saw her just after 7am in an area of grass in Benhall, near Saxmundham in Suffolk.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital and treated for stab wounds and a back injury. She remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the victim and the 17-year-old boy - who has also been charged with possession of a knife - knew each other.

Insp Gary King said: "I would like to reassure people that officers have been working non-stop ... and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public."

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around Aldecar Lane and Benhall Green in the early hours of Sunday.

The 17-year-old boy has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court today.

