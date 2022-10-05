The family of a man killed in a crash have paid tribute to him, saying his death would leave "a huge hole in many people's hearts".

Samuel Larwood, 29, died in the collision in Framingham Pigot in Norfolk on 18 September.

He was driving a VW Transporter van which crashed off the A146 near the junction with Fox Lane and into a field at about 10pm.

An inquest was opened into his death in Norwich on Wednesday, after which his family issued a tribute to him.

His mother, Michelle Larwood, said: “Our dearest son, Sam Larwood, loved life and enjoyed spending time with others. He had time for everyone and people loved spending time with him.

"Although he was very sociable Sam also enjoyed quiet weekends away, he would often book a cottage and enjoy long walks in the countryside.

"Sam was his happiest at work, where he worked with his dad. He loved problem-solving and could turn his hand to anything from building, plumbing and plastering to name a few of his skills.

His death has left a huge hole in many people’s hearts, but he will live on in all the special memories we have of him.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know