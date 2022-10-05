Police investigating the supply of Class A drugs used chainsaws and battering rams to break down front doors as they arrested five people in early-morning raids.

Officers executed 11 warrants across west and south Essex and Kent on Wednesday.

The raids were part of an investigation which began in 2020 when law enforcement agencies across Europe unlocked mobile phones and devices which had been using the encrypted EncroChat messaging platform.

Officers searched the properties and seized cash and other high-value items, and will be continuing searching throughout the day, they said.

The five people arrested remain in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of drug and money-laundering offences.

Cash and other valuable items were seized in the raids, said police. Credit: Essex Police

Det Insp Yoni Adler, of the serious and organised crime unit, is leading the investigation.

“This is a co-ordinated strike against supply lines in Essex and is the culmination of a detailed and in-depth investigation.

“The role of the serious and organised crime unit is to identify supply lines and investigate those we believe to be involved in them.

“Drugs are a poison on our society and those responsible for their supply prey on most vulnerable in our society. We exist to stop that.”

