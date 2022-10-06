A lorry-load of rubbish ended up strewn across a road after a discarded battery set it on fire.

The rubbish in the back of the Cambridge bin lorry ignited on Cambridge Road, between King's Hedges road and the A14.

Fire crews had to rake all the refuse out of the vehicle to put out the flames.

It was cleared up once the fire was out.

Greater Cambridgeshire Shared Waste said it was a reminder not to throw used batteries into the rubbish.

They said when batteries were put into a wheelie bin, there was a danger they could split and ignite when mixed with other waste or recycling in the back of the collection lorry.

Bode Esan, head of the service, said: “We’re grateful to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cambridgeshire Police for their quick response to this fire. I’m pleased that nobody was hurt but this is a reminder about why it is so important batteries aren’t put inside wheelie bins.

"Used batteries should instead be put in a clear plastic bag which can be tied to the handle of your blue bin, if disposed of at home instead of battery collection points.

Mr Esan said batteries could also leak toxic chemicals when they went into landfill and rechargeable ones were more environmentally friendly.

Greater Cambridge Shared Waste is a partnership between South Cambridgeshire District and Cambridge City Councils.

It collects recycling and rubbish from around 127,000 households.

