Fire crews have been tackling a fierce blaze in a former middle school.

They were called to the derelict Robert Bruce Middle School in Kempston, Bedfordshire, on Thursday morning.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said a quarter of the building was alight and urged the public to avoid the area.

Crews from Kempston, Bedford, Sandy and Luton were at the scene, together with four fire engines from outside the county.

They have now been stood down and an investigation has begun into how the fire started.

There have been reports that the building had been targeted by arsonists in the past few days.

Charred windows at the former middle school Credit: ITV Anglia

The building dates from the 1960s when it was a secondary modern school but went on to become Robert Bruce Middle School in the 1970s.

It closed in 2017 and has been derelict since then.

The former middle school is currently derelict Credit: ITV Anglia

