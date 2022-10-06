A keen motorcyclist who died following a collision last month has been described as a funny man "with a heart of gold".

Maurice Brame, 61, from Tostock in Suffolk, died after a crash with a lorry on 21 September at 6am on the A14 near Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Sproughton and the Copdock Mill interchange but Mr Brame, who was on his way to GMA Haulage where he had worked for 27 years, died at the scene.

His family issued a tribute saying they were devastated at his loss.

They said: “The great loves of his life were his fiancée Jenny, his motorbike, his football team Leeds United and his music."

They said Mr Brame and his brother Glyn were known for running a disco together years ago called “Masterblaster".

“Maurice was a funny chap and always said he should have been a comedian with all the little sayings he would come out with," they added.

“Anyone that knew or met Maurice, he would leave a lasting impression on them. Maurice had a heart of gold, he was very loving and would do anything for anyone if he could."

The family said they were overwhelmed by all the messages they had received and would like to thank everyone who had got in touch.

Sergejs Baikovs, aged 33, of Tattershall Road in Boston, Lincolnshire, was arrested following the collision and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on 22 September, where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on 20 October.