A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked in the early hours and had to be helped by members of the public.

They flagged down an ambulance for the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, after discovering her in Aylesbury just after 1.15am on Sunday.

She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police said the woman was found near the triple roundabouts of Buckingham Street, Bicester Road and Oxford Road.

Det Insp Simon Tyas said: “This is a concerning incident, in which a woman has reported being raped in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We are aware that members of the public were in the area and may be able to assist us with this investigation as they may have vital information which can help us."

He urged anyone who was near the triple roundabouts at the time, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch with Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident number 43220441378.

He added: “It is understandable that incidents such as this cause concern in the local community, but I would like to reassure the public that we are investigating this as a priority, including reviewing CCTV footage and making local enquiries."

Police are treating the attack as an isolated incident and there have been no further reports, he said.

An increased police presence will be seen in the area as investigations continue.

