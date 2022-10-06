A coroner has raised concerns over ambulance delays after two women died while waiting to be transferred between two hospitals just a mile apart.

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake has now issued a report urging the East of England Ambulance Service to take action to prevent future deaths.

Both women were being treated at the Spire private hospital, at Colney on the outskirts of Norwich, when their conditions worsened and they needed to be taken to the nearby Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

But ambulance delays meant they could not be collected in time and both died before they could be delivered to the main hospital.

Barbara Hollis, who was 71, died on 23 February 2021 after a knee replacement, while Christina Ruse, 79, died on 15 December following a hip replacement.

Earlier this year the ambulance trust was told it must improve to avoid "unacceptable" waiting times.

Separate inquests into their deaths of both the women being treated at Spire heard that in each case there was a delay of around an hour-and-a-half.

Mrs Lake wrote in reports on the two cases: "It is accepted that EEAST have taken steps following the increase in call demand and subsequent delays in responding to patients.

"However, evidence was heard that it will take up to a year to see if these steps are effective. In the meantime, there is a concern that future deaths will occur."

Tom Abell, the chief executive of the ambulance trust, said he wanted to apologise to both families and sent his sincere condolences.

He said: "We are giving careful consideration to the prevention of future death reports and are responding to the coroner.

“We have been facing incredibly high demand for some time and are seeing increasing numbers of very poorly patients, while significant handover delays at hospitals are continuing to have an impact on our ability to reach patients as quickly as we would like.

“We are working with NHS colleagues to identify ways to reduce hospital handover delays, are also carrying out a number of initiatives to increase our capacity."

The ambulance trust is increasing the number of private ambulances on shift, recruiting additional clinical staff and using non-clinical drivers to support to maximise the number of ambulances on the road, it said.

It is also developing projects across the region to reduce the number of patients requiring hospital admission, including directing patients to urgent community response services.

Mr Abell added: “In addition, we are asking the public to give us their continued support during this time of extraordinary pressure by using NHS resources wisely.”

The new Health Secretary Therese Coffey, MP for South Suffolk, has pledged to improve waiting times for ambulance patients.

She told the Conservative party conference she would be working with health trusts to free up beds, and would also increase the number of 999 call handlers.