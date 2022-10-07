A driver who left a taxi driver with a broken arm after assaulting him with a claw hammer has been jailed for five and half years.

Sam Claydon, 39, from Flore Close in Peterborough, admitted the attack, which happened in Huntingdon Road, Cambridge in August 2020.

The court heard when the taxi driver pulled up at traffic lights Claydon stopped behind him and began to continuously sound his horn for no apparent reason.

As both cars drove on, Claydon stopped his vehicle in front of the taxi but the victim managed to overtake him.

Claydon then followed the taxi in his Corsa and forced the victim’s car to stop. He got out and walked over to the driver’s side of the taxi, shouting as he wielded the claw hammer and smashed the window.

The victim tried to defend himself but Claydon struck him twice with the hammer, breaking his arm.

The victim managed to grab the hammer and drive away, before Claydon drove off at speed. He was arrested the following day.

Det Con Sarah Knights, who investigated, said: “This was particularly frightening experience for the victim who was just out doing his job. It was a completely unprovoked attack.”

Claydon admitted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court.