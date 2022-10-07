A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murders of a girl with severe learning difficulties and her mother is still being treated in hospital, almost a month on from their deaths.

Inquests have been opened into the deaths of Louise Nash and her 43-year-old mother Jillu Nash, who were found at their home in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September.

A post-mortem examination recorded that Louise was stabbed in the abdomen, with a report for her mother “pending further investigation”, the inquest in Ipswich heard.

A 46-year-old man was found in the property with serious injuries and remains in hospital under arrest on suspicion of two counts of murder.

Det Insp Craig Powell of Suffolk Constabulary told Friday’s hearing that the force received a 999 call from a “concerned friend” at 10.01am.

Officers attended the property “which is the home address of Jillu and Peter Nash", he said.

The house of Louise and Jillu Nash was cordoned off by police after their deaths. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He added: "They’re husband and wife, they live at the address with their 12-year-old daughter Louise who had severe learning difficulties."

He said officers forced entry but noticed a “strong smell of gas inside” so withdrew, with neighbours evacuated for safety and the fire brigade called.

Mr Powell agreed with the coroner that this was due to the “risk of explosion”.

The detective said officers entered the property once it had been made safe and they found the bodies of Louise and Jillu Nash.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned both inquests “to allow for further investigation work to be completed”.

Mr Powell said: “To date we’ve arrested one person on suspicion of the murder of Louise and Jillu Nash. The suspect remains in hospital and awaits interview for the offences.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know