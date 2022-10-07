Play Brightcove video

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran took shoppers by surprise as he staged a surprise gig in Ipswich town centre.

The free session began at about 4pm on Friday outside the town hall.

Crowds gathered and fans took to social media to express their excitement at stumbling on the star performing in the Corn Hill.

On his Instagram story, Sheeran said: "I am in Music World in Ipswich and I have just bought a guitar.

"I am going to go to Ipswich high street by the town hall and play a free gig. Anyone in Ipswich, come on down."

Daniel Hill, who took photos of the star, said he signed his guitar and gave it to an 11-year-old boy in the crowd.

The star grew up in nearby Framlingham, where he continues to live with his wife and two children.