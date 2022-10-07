Play Brightcove video

Charlotte Kirby said she was "proud" that Primark had listened to her concerns

A woman who highlighted her concerns about mixed-sex changing rooms in Primark has welcomed the company's "amazing" decision to bring back women-only areas.

Charlotte Kirby, 25, said she hoped the U-turn by the store would solve a lot of issues for women worried by sharing the spaces with men.

It came after Ms Kirby uploaded a tearful video to Tik Tok saying that two different men pulled back the curtain in separate incidents while she was trying on clothes at the Cambridge store.

Primark announced a review of policy following the incident and later confirmed it would bring back women-only changing.

In a fresh TikTok video, Ms Kirby reacted to the news, saying: "Guys, we did it. We got them to reintroduce a female-only changing room as well as unisex.

"I can't believe it... I'm so happy with the outcome. I really hope this stops a lot of issues and resolves a lot of stuff. This is already amazing and I'm so proud that this has happened."

Primark is promising a return of women-only changing in the majority of its shops, with more secure curtains on cubicles and better training for staff.

In her earlier video, a visibly upset Ms Kirby said: "I feel like I need to get the word out. I was just in Primark in Cambridge and I was trying on some clothes and it was a unisex changing room - which, I'm all for and I love that because it makes everyone feel included.

"But twice men opened the curtain and walked in on me. Luckily, both times I was wearing clothes but I could easily not have been.

Ms Kirby told Primark staff what had happened and said they were "amazing" and walked her back to her car as she did not feel safe after the incident.

She also added that the staff told her it was not the first time it had happened, although Primark did not confirm or deny this to ITV News.

The retailer introduced gender neutral changing rooms earlier this year and had said they were now in place in every store.

After Ms Kirby's experience, a spokesman for the chain apologised to her, adding that "it shouldn't have happened, and said that a review of its policy had been launched.

