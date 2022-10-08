The parents of an 18 year old from Arlesford in Essex, who died following a crash in September, have paid tribute to their son.

Remembering their "cheeky chappy", Chayse West's mum and dad found it hard to put into words their loss, describing him as "truly amazing" and "irreplaceable".

Chayse died following a collision on the B1027 in Colchester in the early hours of Sunday 18th September.

Essex Roads Policing officers are investigating after the force were alerted at 5.10am of an injured person at B1027 near Keelars Lane, Elmstead.

A young man was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition, where he died on the 20th September.

Officers have now named him as Chayse, who his parents described as 'a handsome man, who was always well groomed.'

Saying: "Chayse loved his brothers, idolised his mum and dad and would do anything for the rest of his family."

They added they were "so proud of the man that he has become” and remembered Chayse as "the most beautiful cheek boned and eye lashed boy ever".

Caiden, Chayse’s younger brother, said he looked up to him: "Chayse was the best big brother anyone could ever ask for.

"He always made sure I had what I needed and I’ll be forever grateful for that.

"He was an extremely funny and kind man who was loved by everyone."

The family are united in saying "no one could ever replace him" adding, "we are truly blessed to have loved you and be loved by you."

Sergeant Alex Black, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We continue our enquiries and are working hard to establish the circumstances around the incident.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it. But I still need anyone who saw anything or has any footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward."

A 37-year-old man from St Osyth was arrested on the 19th September on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision. He has since been released under investigation.

Officers have also recovered a vehicle.

