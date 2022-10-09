Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body at a home in Northampton.

Officers were called to the property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts, shortly after midday on Friday 7 October.

Specialist search teams and forensic officers remained at the address for more than 24 hours and a body, believed to be that of a 36 year old woman, was recovered from the property late afternoon on Saturday 8 October.

Police were still at the address on the morning of Sunday 9 October.

Resident Brian Woolard, who has lived in the area for nearly 15 years, told ITV Anglia: "I’ve seen the police cars, forensic vans, a tent was up, the tent’s down now and you’ve just got the forensic and the police - the police have been sitting out here for two nights in the car all night - it makes you feel a bit safer, because the car’s outside your flat all night."

"It was a bit of a shock for everybody. It’s not a rough estate, it’s quiet. It’s lovely, the kids play out in the corner there."

Police outside the property where the body of a 36 year old woman has been found. Credit: ITV Anglia

Fellow resident Mohmed Omar, who has lived in Lower Mounts since 2014, agreed it was a peaceful area: " I’m shocked, because this is the first time I’ve ever seen police around here.

"I haven’t seen anything bad happen since I moved into this place, so when I heard this news I was really shocked."

Paul Webber, has lived nearby for four years, he said: "I just can’t get it out of my mind what’s happened.

"I’m really shocked, because we’ve been here and all the neighbours we get on together and to find out this has happened, it’s just not sunk in just yet, it’s one big shock, I’m really upset about it."

A post mortem is due to be carried out by a Home Office pathologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "This remains a live investigation and, as such, we will not be making any further comment at this time."

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 211 of Friday 7 October.