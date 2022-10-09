A woman who runs a cafe has been named the world champion at porridge making.

Lisa Williams, who runs Stennetts Community Cafe in Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, near Felixstowe, claimed her second victory at the World Porridge Making Championship.

She took home the coveted Golden Spurtle Trophy for her take on the traditional breakfast dish, after a contest on Saturday in Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands.

No stranger to proving her porridge making credentials, Ms Williams also took home the trophy in 2019. She said: “I can’t put into words how delighted I am”.

“I came to Carrbridge thinking that I was saying goodbye to the Golden Spurtle trophy, and I can’t believe that I am taking it home with me again.

“It has been so lovely being back in the village seeing everyone.

“There’s great camaraderie amongst the competitors, and the whole event is so friendly and welcoming.”

There were 26 competitors, each needing to make traditional porridge using just three ingredients: oatmeal, water and salt.

One of the judges, Neil Mugg, said that Ms Williams’ porridge was “really well made, rich, flavourful, well seasoned and the perfect consistency”.

For those who wanted to be more creative, the title of Speciality Porridge Champion was awarded to the porridge maker who made the best sweet or savoury dish which combines oatmeal with any other ingredients of their choosing.

Highlights for that category include curry porridge with naan and chicken on it; a coconut, chia seed and turmeric rendition of the popular dish; and even oats mixed with edible insects.

However, these creations were no match for the winning entry by Chris Young, owner of street food and events caterer The Rolling Stove.

He made porridge noodles in two ways, with hand-dived seared scallops and caramelised flags.

The contest, which is in its 29th year, was held in person for the first time in three years, having taken place virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

