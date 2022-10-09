Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Sarah Cooper

Well known for making hit tracks in the music charts, Pete Waterman's other passion is making tracks of the model railway variety.

The music producer and songwriter who worked with Kylie and Rick Astley, as well as being a judge on Pop Idol, displayed his latest miniature creation in Milton Keynes.

Mr Waterman, who worked for British Railways before forging his successful music career, showcased 'Making Tracks II' at The Great Electric Train Show at the Marshall Arena.

The 64 foot long model was the biggest model railway at this years show, which has been held in the city annually since 2018, and is also one of the biggest in the country.

But, Mr Waterman told ITV Anglia, he's got plans to make it even bigger - and to include Milton Keynes in it.

"This is 64 feet just in one straight line, so there’s 130 feet of railway!"

"It’s between Rugby and Kilsby, which is in Northamptonshire - that’s why I’m building Milton Keynes, because I can stick it on the end of this and we can get to 158 feet, which would be the biggest model railway in the world."

'Making Tracks II' is 64 feet in length and includes 30 operating trains and 40 hand made trees. Credit: ITV Anglia

Around 4,000 visitors took in the models at the show , which took place 8 - 9 October, taking in the 90 stands, displaying 35 model railways from all over the country.

Martin Hebditch and his son Liam have traveled from Somerset for the show, for them it is an ideal day out.

"My father was a railwayman, he passed it on to me, I’ve obviously now passed it on to my son and modelling kind of fits in with it and it’s also quality father and son time together as something that we can both do and enjoy.”

But Liam added: "When it works well, it’s quality father and son time, we’ll say that!"

"And when it doesn’t?" “Well, it’s a bit more interesting, more of a challenge!”

Martin and Liam Hebditch say building railways together can be perfect 'father and son bonding time' - when it is going well! Credit: ITV Anglia

With some of the biggest layouts in the country on display here, the show is a chance for modellers to get tips from each other.

Mike Wild wh o organised the event, said : "It’s about bringing the community together so that they can enjoy the model railway hobby, they can see the biggest and the best layouts here, they can see brilliant trade stands, they can buy the latest products, they can hear new announcements for the model railway scene as well."

'Making Tracks II', which includes 30 trains being operated at the same time and 40 model trees, took Mr Waterman six months to make, so he had more than enough time to build Milton Keynes Station before next years show.

"I go through Milton Keynes twice, three times a week on the train and it’s just an amazing station, because of all the buildings."

"So when you look at the whole of Britain as a modeller, you go where’s the most modern looking place and it is Milton Keynes, because of those buildings.

"You've got the new car park and all those buildings that reflect the light, so it’s a pretty unique station for a modeller."