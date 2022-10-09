Sausage dog owners have gathered in their thousands for a world record breaking dog walk in Suffolk.

2,238 was the official count at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk, smashing the 1,000 needed to beat the current Guinness World Record.

A representative was their to verify the walk, so it can officially claim the title of ' biggest number for a single breed walk'.

As well as breaking the record, the annual walk also more than trebled last years turn out, which attracted around 1,000 people, with just over 700 Dachshunds crossing the inflatable start line on the beach.

Kelly Worton and Connor McGauley from Ipswich pose with their pet Gus, who is only 13 weeks old. Credit: ITV Anglia

The event began in 2017 and has grown into one of the UK's largest meet-ups for pets, gaining recognition from across the country and beyond.

Organiser Laura Baggott, who has five Dachshunds herself, says they have even had interest from sausage dog owners from across the pond who would like to bring their pets over for the event.

The official final count. Credit: ITV Anglia

The walk, which starts at the Harbour end of Southwold beach, before a stroll to the finish line at the pier, is also raising money for charity Dedicated to Dachshunds.

Now they have beaten the world record the next goal for the organisers is to make Southwold the sausage dog capital of the world, complete with a sausage dog statue in the seaside town.

Southwold Sausage Dog Walk 2022 gallery:

The Lawrence family have four sausages! Credit: ITV Anglia

Emma Hicks brought her 11 sausage dogs to this years walk with her friends Shan and Peter, who just have one! Credit: ITV Anglia

This pet owner gets treated to a smooch from her sausage dog. Credit: ITV Anglia

This Dachshund keeps cosy in its holder before taking part in the World Record attempt. Credit: ITV Anglia

This couple pose with their pets in the October sunshine. Credit: ITV Anglia

