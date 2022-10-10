A violent attacker who repeatedly punched his victim and then locked him in a cage in a dispute over money has been jailed.

Tony Adams, 31, met his victim to demand money earlier this year. When the cash was not handed over, Adams punched the man in the head and threatened him with a knife.

He then forced the victim to get into a dog cage and poured washing up liquid over him - before threatening him again with a knife.

The man escaped and called the police and Adams was arrested later that day.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court.

Det Con Sarah Knights from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Adams’s violent and disgraceful assault not only left the victim with injuries but was also very traumatic.

“I am glad he is now off our streets and behind bars where hopefully he can now reflect and learn.”

