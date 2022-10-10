A killer who murdered his Canadian girlfriend then filmed his own confession while covered in her blood has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jack Sepple attacked Ashley Wadsworth, 19, at their home in Essex in February, stabbing her 90 times - leaving his victim with stab wounds so deep they caused a defect in her spine.

Moments after the attack, Sepple filmed himself on his mobile phone, which was covered in his partner's blood, confessing to the murder and apologising for what he had done, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.

Blood was also found on Sepple's games console - indicating he had been playing on it after Ms Wadsworth's death.

Ms Wadsworth, a member of the Mormon church, had travelled to the UK to be with Sepple from her home in British Columbia.

Sepple had pleaded guilty to murder at an earlier hearing and on Monday was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 23 years and six months.

Jack Sepple pleaded guilty to murder at an earlier hearing. Credit: Essex Police

The judge, the Honourable Mr Justice Murray, said it was a “brutal and cowardly attack” and that Sepple “gratuitously inflicted some 90 wounds on her body”.

"She was a young woman with a loving nature and she was clearly deeply loved by her family especially by her mother, father, sister and niece," he said.

"Your criminal record shows a clear history of violent and controlling behaviour towards women," he told Sepple, describing the attack as a "frenzied killing arising out of violent impulses".

The judge was told of the confession video, in which Sepple appears to be addressing Ashley's sister, Hayley.

Ms Wadsworth's lifeless body can be seen in the background of the video. As police arrive, he says: "I went psychotic I’m sorry. I strangled her and stabbed her."

He told officers it had happened "two to three hours ago" According to the police officer, Sepple told him that he'd taken "a lot of drugs".

The blood stained kitchen knife used in the attack was found behind a radiator pipe in the living room.

Two days away from safety

Sepple showed no emotion during the hearing in which he was jailed for life, staring straight ahead.

During the investigation he provided no comment in all initial interviews.

Cheryl Williams from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "He was supposed to be the person who cared, loved and protected her in a foreign country - but instead, he cruelly snatched her life and future away.

"Ashley was a mere two days away from flying back home when she was killed. Her family have been left devastated by Sepple’s violent and callous actions."

He said the pair met online when Ms Wadsworth was aged 12 and Sepple was around 15 and they had a long-distance relationship, but that Sepple had relationships with other women during this time.

The judge said Ms Wadsworth travelled to the UK on a six-month tourist visa while on a gap year shortly before Christmas 2021.

The court heard they bought a kitten together, called Winston, and a neighbour said they initially appeared happy together.

The judge said when the killing happened, Ms Wadsworth was soon to return to Canada and Sepple faced “imminent loss of control over her”.

