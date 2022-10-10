Climate protests have smashed windows at a research centre at the University of Cambridge.

The climate action website This is Not a Drill reported that activists had targeted the Schlumberger Fossil Fuel Research Centre on the University's west Cambridge site on Monday morning.

The group said it carried out the protest in reaction to the news of floods in Pakistan, which it said are caused by climate change.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were investigating following the incident.

Pictures posted on the website This is Not a Drill showed the smashed windows Credit: This is Not a Drill

Schlumberger is one of the world's biggest energy services companies, providing research and technology to energy providers around the world.

Protesters said they were the largest provider of oil and gas technology to fossil fuel companies around the world, and described them as "evil".

This is Not a Drill is website used to report climate action, but says that the reports are submitted to it anonymously.

The damage follows the announcement on Friday that the government plans to issue a new round of oil and gas exploration licences, meaning that new drilling projects could be established in the North Sea.

The new activity is expected to be focused on four priority areas, including the Southern North Sea off the Norfolk coast and the North Sea off Yorkshire and Humberside.

