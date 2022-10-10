A major road has been closed after a rush-hour crash involving a coach carrying children.

The vehicle mounted the roundabout on the A12 in Cymbelline Way in Colchester just before 9am on Monday.

The coach knocked down a tree, leaving its front windscreen smashed and front wheels off the ground.

Rescue teams have been attempting to free the driver from the wreckage.

Emergency services were sent to the scene. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The air ambulance has landed at the scene, and left just before 11am.

Essex Police tweeted at 10.16am to say its officers were also working at the scene.

"The road remains closed and there is a high amount of traffic currently on the A12," they said.

Other buses have since arrived to collect the children evacuated from the coach.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know