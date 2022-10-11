Police are appealing for information after five children and a man were taken to hospital when the coach they were traveling in came off the road and hit a tree.

The bus, which was taking children to Colchester County High School, mounted the roundabout on the A12 in Cymbelline Way in Colchester just before 9am on Monday after a two-vehicle collision.

The coach knocked down a tree, leaving its front windscreen smashed and front wheels off the ground.

The driver was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

Some of the children involved were taken to hospital but none of their injuries were life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers investigating the collision are asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us," said a spokesman for Essex Police.

Emergency services were sent to the scene. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The road was closed on Monday morning while emergency services including an air ambulance attended the scene.

Emergency services pods have been set up on the road to support the services. Credit: ITV News Anglia

