Firefighters staged a daring rescue after a dog fell down a 50m-high cliff face.

Crews were called after the one-year-old Shih-Tzu slipped 10m down the cliff face in Walton on the Naze on the Essex coast.

The dog, Bonnie, had been walking with her owner when she slipped and fell.

Specialist crews from Essex Fire Service's Urban Search and Rescue team set up ropes to tackle the uneven cliff edge and bring the dog back to safety.

The one year old Shih-Tzu slipped down the 50m cliff edge Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

The fire service said dog owners needed to be aware of the dangers when walking near cliff edges.

Station manager Nick Singleton said: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners of the dangers of having dogs off their lead near to cliffs like these.

"We would really recommend you keep your dog on their lead and well away from anywhere they could easily fall or get into danger."

