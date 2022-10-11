Two french bulldogs who were stolen during a burglary have been returned to their owners.

Police officers in Essex found "Baby" and "Ralph" 24 hours after they were stolen in Canvey on Sunday.

Following an online appeal and police enquiries, the dogs were located on Monday evening.

A 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling offences shortly before the dogs were found.

They've been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police thanked members of the public who helped with their appeal.