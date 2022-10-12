Police have cordoned off a house in Milton Keynes after launching an investigation.

Forensics officers were seen arriving on Wednesday morning at the home in Loxbeare Drive in Furzton.

Thames Valley Police said they were "investigating some items" that had been found at the property, after first being called on Monday evening.

A police presence can be seen outside the brick-built detached home. Scenes of crimes officers were also seen going in and out of the property on Wednesday morning.

The force has offered no further details on the nature of the items or the investigation.

However, it asked the public and people on social media not to speculate about the police activity.

The home in Loxbeare Drive on Wednesday morning. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A spokesman said: " There is no wider risk to the local community and we are in the very early stages of this investigation.

"As such, we would urge the public and media to avoid any speculation, and we will update again as soon as we are able to."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know