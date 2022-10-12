Drone footage shows forensics officers working in the back garden of a property where detectives searching for a missing teenager found human remains.

Police revealed on Wednesday they had made the discovery alongside items belonging to 19-year-old Leah Croucher.

They had been searching the property in Furzton, Milton Keynes, since Monday, after being given a tip-off by a member of the public.

Images filmed from a drone show forensics officers working down the side of the detached property in Loxbeare Drive, shielded by privacy screens at either end.

As the white-suited forensics officers work, police in the front and back gardens guard the scene.

Police guard the front and back gardens of the detached house, centre, where human remains were found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thames Valley Police said at 2pm on Wednesday that they had discovered human remains at the house.

Just yards away from the house, a poster on a tree publicises a £5,000 reward for information about Leah's disappearance.

A poster on a tree just yards away from the house where police searching for Leah Croucher have found human remains. Credit: ITV News Anglia

People living in the area told ITV News Anglia that they had been left shocked by the news.

One neighbour, who gave her name only as Lynn, said she had lived in the area for 21 years and had been following news of Leah's disappearance since she went missing.

"It's horrific," she said, upon hearing of Leah's belongings being found. "It's really awful. I really wasn't expecting anything like that.

"We saw the police there and we were really shocked."

Police have now launched a murder inquiry and have been keeping Leah's family updated on developments.

Leah went missing on 15 February 2019, and despite repeated appeals being made and rewards being offered, her disappearance has remained a mystery.

