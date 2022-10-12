A vegan woman who failed to deal with a mouse infestation at her terraced house - saying it would "go against her ethical beliefs" - has been fined by a court.

Margaret Manzoni, 73, “considered the mice her pets” and “said they would not go to her neighbours because she looked after them”, said the Essex council which prosecuted her

Tendring District Council took the pensioner to court for a second time after she did not comply with a previous order made in April.

At a hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, the pensioner, of Clacton Road, St Osyth, was told that while the court “respected her beliefs as an ethical vegan, others saw mice as vermin”, the council said.

The court said that the “impact of the infestation on neighbours meant inaction was not appropriate”, according to the authority.

Magistrates heard how the council’s environmental health team was called in by neighbours who were over-run by mice, causing property damage.

Council staff made several visits and offered help, before issuing notices “ordering Manzoni to stop feeding birds and call in pest control”, the authority said.

A photograph taken by environmental health officers showing the state of the house earlier this year- prior to the first prosecution. Credit: Tendring District Council

“While some building works were carried out by the council, food and shelter continued to be provided by Manzoni for the mice – leading to an overpowering smell and which forced neighbours to move out,” a spokesman for Tendring District Council said.

“Tendring District Council offered the 73-year-old alternative accommodation but she considered the mice her pets and refused to take action stating it went against her ‘ethical beliefs’."

Michael Talbot, Tendring District Council cabinet member for environment, said the prosecution was "a real last resort" but that “despite repeated visits, offers of help, legal notices, and the previous court action, nothing has been done by the property owner”.

He continued: “We respect people’s personal beliefs and how they choose to live in their homes, but when this has a detrimental impact on others then we have no choice but to take the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s quality of life.”

Manzoni admitted failing to comply with a notice under the Environmental Protection Act and a notice under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act.

She was fined £1,500, with the court awarding the council costs of £2,395 and imposing a victim surcharge of £150.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know