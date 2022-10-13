A reconstruction of the last known movements of murdered man Terry Leeks will feature on Crimewatch Live in the hope it will lead to a breakthrough for police investigating his death.

The 46 year-old he was fatally assaulted in Northlands Park in the early hours of 11 July, 2021.

Police have arrested 13 people in connection with the murder, with two 15 year-old boys and two older teenagers, aged 17 and 19, released under investigation.

The other nine have been told they face no further action.

As well as the nationwide appeal being issued on the BBC programme, the charity, Crimestoppers has renewed its reward.

Up to £20,000 is being offered for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.

A reward for information was issued in February 2022 Credit: Crimestoppers

A reconstruction of Terry’s last movements and the last images of Terry alive captured by CCTV cameras will feature as part of the Crimestoppers Live programme.

There will also be an interview Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who is the senior investigating officer.

DCI Metcalfe said: "It’s not clear exactly why Terry was attacked but what we do know is that it was brief, it was brutal, and his attackers left him there to die.

"There are people out there in the community who know what happened to Terry and know who was responsible.

“I’m hoping they see this appeal, they watch Crimewatch Live, they examine their conscience, and decide now is the time to do the right thing.”

In an appeal marking a year since Terry’s death back in July his mum and dad said: 'The last year has been hell really, we’re just trying to get through it one day at a time.

“He didn’t deserve that, he really didn’t. Somebody must know something, we don’t know how they can live with themselves.

"If anyone knows anything, no matter how small, after all this time, please just come forward.

“It’s not going to bring him back but it would just help get justice for him”.

