Police investigating the disappearance of Leah Crouch have made a " renewed and specific" appeal for information after the discovery of human remains in a house in Milton Keynes.

Ms Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, was last seen on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, just after 8.15am on February 15, 2019.

A massive three-and-a-half year search is now focusing on a house in Loxbeare Drive, less than half a mile from Buzzacott Lane, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found at the property on Wednesday. They said investigators would be there "for some time".

Police also found a rucksack and other personal belongings of Ms Croucher's.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said: “Throughout the course of the last three and a half years, we have made numerous appeals for information and we are grateful to those who have been able to assist.

“But I am now making a renewed, and specific appeal, to anybody who believes that they may have been in the area of Loxbeare Drive on or around 15 February 2019 and has any information which may be relevant to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police."

Police have found human remains at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Hunter added: “I appreciate the passage of time that has passed, but we remain hopeful that somebody may have a crucial piece of information particularly given this significant development today.

“It may be that you have CCTV in the area. If you have any footage from around the time of Leah’s disappearance, please check this and contact us on 101, or online quoting reference number 43190049929.

“No matter how insignificant you believe any information you may have will be, please contact us. Your information could prove critical in this investigation.

“For 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"This remains a difficult and challenging scene and there continues to be a scene-watch in place at the address while this investigation continues.

“We are committed to ensuring that our enquiries at the scene are thorough and respectful, therefore we could be at the scene for some time.

“Our thoughts remain with Leah’s family and friends at what is naturally a very distressing time for them."

Over the years Ms Croucher's family and police have issued appeals for information, including a new photograph in February, three years on from her disappearance.

Officers have visited more than 4,000 homes during the investigation, and employed specialist search teams, drones and helicopters.

Ms Croucher's disappearance was also cited at the inquest of her brother Haydon, who took his own life in 2019.

