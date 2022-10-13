Tributes have begun to build up outside the house where police investigating the disappearance of Leah Croucher have discovered human remains.

Bunches of flowers, soft toys and lit candles have been placed outside the property in the Furzton area of Milton Keynes.

People from the close-knit community came to remember Leah and pay their respects at the house in Loxbeare Drive.

Tara Maher, who thinks she could have been the last person to see Leah, works in the nearby Tesco and said the atmosphere there had been sombre after Wednesday's developments.

Her flowers carried a label saying: "You were never forgotten and we never gave up."

Her friend Hayley said everyone in the area was feeling the impact of the news that human remains had been discovered nearby.

She said: "We've tried our hardest to help find answers. I just feel for the family, it's heartbreaking. I just don't know how they must be feeling. I just feel bad for them."

Leah Croucher's family have made a number of appeals since she disappeared in 2019 Credit: Family photo

Ian Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said it was extremely upsetting to learn of the developments in the search for Leah.

He added: "I am in contact with Thames Valley Police about the situation, and will help them in any way I can. My thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Leah's loved ones at this difficult time."

Candles and soft toys have been left for Leah Croucher outside the home where human remains were found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found at the property on Wednesday.

Ms Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, was last seen on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, on 15 February 2019.

Thames Valley Police have made a renewed appeal for information following what they described as "this significant development".

They said their thoughts were with Leah's family at what was a distressing time for them.

Police have found human remains at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

