A cyclist in his 30s has died after a crash involving three cars.

Emergency services were called to Vernon Street in Ipswich, near the town’s marina, shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

A blue Audi, a Red Skoda and a grey Volkswagen and a bicycle were all involved in the collision.

The Audi driver, a man in his 20s, then fled the scene, said police.

He was tracked down nearby and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Police, ambulance, the fire service and an air ambulance were unable to save the cyclist who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, in his 20s, was arrested in the Shotley area of the town on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing a police officer.

Police said a road closure was then put in place for Stoke Bridge heading out of Ipswich towards Hawes Street roundabout.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Suffolk Police.

