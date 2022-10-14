Play Brightcove video

Ashley Wadsworth's mother Christy Gendron visited the house where her daughter was murdered.

The parents of a Canadian teenager who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend after moving thousands of miles from home have visited the house where she died.

In emotional scenes, Ashley Wadsworth's parent Christy Gendron and Ken Wadsworth laid flowers and peered through the windows of the house in Chelmsford where she spent her last moments alive.

The 19-year-old was attacked by Jack Sepple at the property in February this year when she was stabbed 90 times. She was left with stab wounds so deep they caused a defect in her spine.

Mrs Gendron told ITV News Anglia the experience had been difficult - but something she had to do.

"It was very hard, very overwhelming," she said. "But it was something I needed to do... I was glad to do it."

Ms Wadsworth, a member of the Mormon church, had travelled to the UK to be with Sepple Credit: Essex Police

Sepple pleaded guilty to murder and on Monday was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 23 years and six months.

During the trial, Chelmsford Crown Court heard how moments after the attack, Sepple filmed himself on his mobile phone, which was covered in his partner's blood, confessing to the murder and apologising for what he had done.

"That was a hard day, hearing a lot of the details but I'm glad we got justice for Ashley and he is where he is suppose to be," said Mrs Gendron.

"I just have to focus now maybe on how she lived not how she died."

The bleed kit, with Ashley and Liam's face on, is being donated to an Essex pub. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Joining her at the house was Julie Taylor, the grandmother of Liam Taylor who was stabbed to death outside a pub In Writtle near Chelmsford, in January 2020.

He, like Ashley, was just 19 years old. Three men are serving life sentences for his murder.

Ms Taylor has since raised more than £8,000 for emergency bleed kits and defibrillators for the local community.

As they visited together, Ashley's mother said she backed the campaign wholeheartedly and the family had donated a bleed box with their daughter's picture on it.

"We feel their pain," said Ms Taylor. "You have to help each other because other people just don't understand.

"It's lovely to meet them face to face at last. We've made new friends, but friends I wish I'd never met."

Ashley's family helped dig a plant in memory of the teenager. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The family also visited a nearby church where a memorial was planted in a garden for Ms Wadsworth.

"I'm religious, Ashley was religious, I feel her here," said Ms Gendron.

"She did love Chelmsford... everyone's been so kind here in Chelmsford, so I want to thank everyone here."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know