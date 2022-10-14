A man who set a fire which killed his grandmother has been sentenced to a hospital order, and will only be released with authorisation from the government.

Chanatorn Croghan was 19 when he started the fire in the Norwich home of 89-year-old Vera Croghan, which led to her dying from smoke inhalation.

A passer-by noticed smoke coming from the house in Unthank Road on the morning of 11 December 2020, and called emergency services.

When they arrived firefighters found university academic Mrs Croghan dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Croghan was arrested after returning to the house, on Unthank Road, in the afternoon.

Croghan, 21, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and arson at a hearing in February.

He also faced a further two counts of assault on emergency workers while detained at HMP Norwich, to which he had previously pleaded guilty.

Croghan has since been diagnosed with a condition known as hebephrenic schizophrenia, which typically develops in people aged 15 to 24, said police.

He was sentenced to an indefinite Hospital Order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act. A Restriction Order under Section 41 of Mental Health Act has also been issued which would require the Secretary of State for Justice to authorise his release.

Vera Croghan lived in Norwich. Credit: Family handout

At the time of her death, Mrs Croghan's family paid tribute to her, saying she was a "much-loved mum of four and grandmother of 10".

They added: "She was a well-known and highly respected academic, having been a lecturer in Swedish and Scandinavian Studies at the UEA from its establishment in 1963 until her retirement over 30 years later.

"She was the author of the best-selling 'Teach Yourself Swedish' book. She dearly loved Norwich and the local area, and she loved the house that she had lived in continuously for 57 years."