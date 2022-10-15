A father who lost his wife and five children in an arson attack ten years ago says he still hopes to get justice for their deaths.

Dr Abdul Shakoor was the only survivor of the fire which tore through the family home in Harlow in 2012.

He jumped to safety from an upstairs window and made desperate attempts to rescue his family but his wife Dr Sabba Usmani and their five children were trapped inside and overcome by smoke.

All five children died: his daughters Hira, 12 and Maheen, 3 and sons Sohaib, 11 Muneeb, 9 and Rayyan, 6.

Their deaths have been treated by police as murder but no-one has ever been charged.

Now a review of the case is being launched as Essex Police highlight four key pieces of information which could help them track down the culprit.

Dr Shakoor now lives in Pakistan, but on the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, he has returned to Harlow to ask for help in finding those responsible.

Dr Abdul Shakoor: "I think ten years ago I was with my children and we had a very lovely time so all the memories are in my mind. I miss the smile of my children which has unfortunately been lost. But I still have a hope for justice and answers."

Dr Shakoor is hoping the tenth anniversary of the fire can prompt new information about the arson attack Credit: ITV Anglia

The fire in Barn Mead broke out at one o'clock in the morning of the 15th October 2012.

It started in the living room, quickly spreading upstairs to where the Shakoor family were asleep.

Dr Shakoor had to be held back several times to stop him going into the burning house.

People in the local community laid flowers after the fire in Harlow in 2012 Credit: PA

What happened that night still weighs heavily on those who witnessed it.

Neighbours say what they find most upsetting is that whoever carried out the crime has never been found.

Police say they need the answer to four questions which are central to the investigation.

Tracking down a white man in his early 20s who was seen cycling away from Barn Mead as the fire took hold.

Finding the family's laptop that was stolen from the house, a black Toshiba Satellite model with a two pin lead.

Tracing the person who left a note relating to the murder investigation in Boots the chemist in Harlow in November 2012.

Identifying an anonymous call about the fire, placed from a phone box to Harlow police station, again in November 2012.

The murders are now subject to a cold case review. Seven people were arrested following initial inquiries but later released without further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe is the new Senior Investigative Officer.

She said: "I'm really hopeful that someone in the community comes forward to give me that final piece of the puzzle which would help me to link parts of the investigation together."

"This was one of the most tragic events in Essex Police’s history, where a man lost his entire family.

"The pain Dr Shakoor has experienced is unimaginable and has been intensified due to the fact he has never had answers, and no one has ever been held responsible for this tragedy.

“This has been an extensive investigation so far, with hundreds of hours of CCTV being reviewed and over 500 witness statements taken.

“I know that there are people out there who know what happened that night and these people could be the key to getting justice for a family including children, whose lives were cruelly taken away so early."

The Harlow Islamic centre held a special service in memory of Dr Shakoor's family on Saturday.

On that night he says he lost his everything, but he will never give up hope that justice will prevail.