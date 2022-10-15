A 32-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife in Northampton.

Philip Dafter, 32, of Lawrence Court in Lower Mounts, is charged with killing his wife Diane.

The body of the 36-year-old mother was found inside the family home shortly after noon on Friday October 7.

Dafter was charged with her murder yesterday evening and has been remanded in custody until Tuesday when he will appear at Northampton Crown Court.

He was arrested after British Transport Police found him with serious stab wounds at Euston Station in London on October 7.