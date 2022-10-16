Four people have been arrested after a stabbing in Bromham Road, Bedford, which happened shortly after 8pm on Friday (October 14).

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, received a single serious but not life-threatening slash wound. Four people have been arrested after a stabbing in Bedford.

An 18-year-old man and three boys were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of assault.

The 18-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, following an incident a few minutes earlier at a fast food restaurant in Greyfriars in which a man had suggested to staff he had a firearm.

PC Lucy Pascuzzi, investigating, said: “We all have a responsibility to stop violence of this nature involving young people.

“We believe that a weapon could have been discarded into a garden or somewhere else in this area, such as in North Parade, Alexandra Place, Alexandra Road or Midland Road.

“Our investigation is progressing well but if anyone saw this incident, has any information about the weapon or anything else that can help with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org