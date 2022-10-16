Detectives have charged a husband with murdering his wife and daughter in Suffolk.

Peter Nash is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Jillu Nash, 44, and her daughter Louise Nash, 12.

The pair were found dead after police were called to a house in Heath Estate in Great Waldringfield near Sudbury on Thursday 8 September.

A post-mortem examination concluded Jillu Nash's cause of death was pressure on the neck.

Louise Nash, who had severe learning difficulties, died of a stab wound to the stomach.

A 46-year-old man was detained at the scene with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained under police arrest for over five weeks.

He was transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning yesterday evening, Saturday 15 October.

Peter Nash, of Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield has subsequently been charged with two counts of murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 17 October.

The house of Louise and Jillu Nash was cordoned off by police after their deaths. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know