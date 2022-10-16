Championship side Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse directed at their striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police.

The Hatters say it is the third time that in less than a year that the 24-year-old has been targeted.

In a statement, Luton confirmed that two racist slurs from the same account were left on the club's Instagram page following their 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, in which Adebayo scored the opening goal.

Adebayo's goal helped Luton beat QPR 3-1 at Kenilworth Road. Credit: PA

"We have had enough of saying enough is enough. This despicable discrimination simply has to stop," the club's statement read.

"For the third time in less than a year, Luton Town Football Club has had to report or assist with enquiries into disgusting racist abuse aimed at our striker Elijah Adebayo.

"We are appalled that we are having to do this in 2022 and, as our players continue to do just before kick-off in all matches in which we participate, everyone at Kenilworth Road stands together with Elijah and any other player who suffers racist abuse, either online or in person."

The club also said that the Bedfordshire Police had been aware of the posts, and Adebayo would be offered support "if he wishes to take this forward."

The Hatters' statement came just hours after former Peterborough United star Ivan Toney was subjected to racist abuse online after he scored twice in Brentford's 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Friday night.

