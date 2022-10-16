A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head in Northampton.

Police were called to Southampton Road at about 7.20pm last night where they discovered the 31-year-old man with a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital where medics confirmed his injuries were caused by being shot.

Detectives investigating the attempted murder are appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

A cordon remains in place in Southampton Road and Euston Road, as the investigation into the incident continues

Extra police are on duty to offer reassurance and support to the community.

High visibility patrols are taking place in the area throughout the day and members of the public are encouraged to speak to officers if they have any concerns, whilst house-to-house inquiries are also taking place.

Detectives investigating would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or running from the area shortly before 7.20pm.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, who is leading the investigation, said: “Thankfully, incidents like this are exceptionally rare in Northamptonshire however, when they do happen, it can have a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community.

“The victim’s family is being supported by a specialist-trained officer, as we continue to work closely with the local community, to gather information and provide reassurance, to ascertain who was responsible in order to bring them to justice.

“Our investigation into last night’s events is fast-moving and we’d encourage anyone with information which could be relevant, however small, to get in touch as soon as possible to help us apprehend those responsible."

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22. Or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.