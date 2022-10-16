A secondary school teacher aiming to reverse a lack of diversity in school staff across the country says he is trying to "change the narrative".

Albert Adeyemi co-founded an organisation called Black Men Teach in an effort to encourage black pupils to aspire to a career in education.

Mr Adeyemi, a teacher at Bedford Academy, said: "We're underrepresented, undervalued in some spaces and [in regards to] retention, promotion, recruitment, there's inequalities with regard to black men.

“So we felt it was important for us, because we experienced it, to try to lead the way in breaking some of those stereotypes, breaking the cycle and changing the narrative,” he added.

In 2019 more than 85% of all teachers in state-funded schools in England were white British, and more than 92% of headteachers were the same.

Since he began his career five years ago, Mr Adeyemi has progressed quickly and is now head of year eight.

As well as teaching maths and sport, Mr Adeyemi also speaks to pupils about underrepresentation.

Black Men Teach aims to raise the profile of black men in education and as a result increase the number of black men joining the career.

The organisation provides support for educators, while also tackling the issues and inequalities many face in the sector.

Mr Adeyemi said people often did not expect it when he told them he was a teacher, a senior leader and a head of year in his school - and now hopes his project can help to eliminate those preconceptions.

"It's making those things the norm for some members of the black community and that's important for black boys to see, to show it's possible to actually consider teaching as a route, as a career route for them," he said.

The maths and sport teacher has made an impression on others in his school.

Headteacher Chris Deller said: “He's a fantastic role model for the community we serve and a fantastic role model for some of the staff and students at our school”.

