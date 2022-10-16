Police are trying to find out what caused a crash which left two people dead on a quiet country road.

Officers were called to the incident yesterday afternoon on Lower Road near the village of Croydon, near Royston, on the Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire border.

Two people in a blue Porsche had collided with a tree.

Police say paramedics and traffic officers were called just after 4.45pm but both driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who died and everyone else affected by such a tragic incident.

“This is a rural, secluded location and we would really like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything in this area which can help us shed a light on what has happened.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage which might be able to help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information can contact Bedfordshire Police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101. Please quote Operation Empire.