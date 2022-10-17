A father and his 18-month-old daughter have been killed after their car crashed with a lorry.

The collision happened at 2.50pm on Saturday when their blue Ford Fiesta and the HGV collided on the A10 near Chittering in Cambridgeshire.

The driver of the Fiesta, a a man in his 20s from Dagenham in Essex, and his 18-month-old daughter, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers from the car were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge. A woman in her 20s, also from Dagenham, is in a critical condition and a three-year-old girl has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened just four miles away from the site of a crash in which another child, five-month-old Louis Thorold, was killed as he was walked in his pram by his mother.

The lorry jack-knifed in the collision and crashed into a water-filled ditch, and the road was closed until about 9am on Sunday morning.

The driver, a man in his 40s from Grantham, suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The driver of a third vehicle, a woman in her 80s, from Downham Market, whose bronze Ford Fiesta was hit by the lorry as it crashed into the ditch, was uninjured.

No arrests have been made.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a truly tragic incident, in which a father and his young daughter have lost their lives. Our thoughts go out to their family and friends at this terribly difficult time.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened, and while we spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene, we are still appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles leading up to the incident to please get in touch if they haven’t done so already.”

Witnesses or those with dashcam footage should contact police on 101 quoting incident 257 of 15 October.

