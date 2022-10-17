The family of a young father and his daughter who died in a collision with a lorry have said they will both be "forever missed".

William Jesson, 22, from Dagenham, Essex, and his daughter, 18-month-old Eve died on Saturday when their blue Ford Fiesta and an HGV collided on the A10 near Chittering in Cambridgeshire.

Two other passengers from the car were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

A woman in her 20s, also from Dagenham, is in a critical condition and a three-year-old girl has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, the family said 18-month-old Eve made their "hearts melt with pride".

They said: "Eve was in this world for such a short period of time, but blessed us every day with her beautiful smile, her baby growls and her sweet nature. "

The A10 near Chittering where the crash happened on Saturday, 15 October Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Jesson was described as "the best son, father, brother and uncle anyone could ask for".

"He was such a kind-hearted man and the best dad to his girls and partner to his fiancée," they said.

"He was kind, caring and made us laugh with his silly ways. He will be forever in our hearts and memories. Nothing will be the same without him, he was just a ray of sunshine and lit up a room."

"We love you both so much and you will both be forever missed.”

The collision happened just four miles away from the site of a crash in which another child, five-month-old Louis Thorold, was killed as he was walked in his pram by his mother.

